SHREVEPORT, La. - The newest, the latest and the greatest is coming to your television this month. ATSC 3.0, also known as "Next Generation Television" is ready to go live on June 28.
"This platform allows us to grow beyond 4K, into an 8K and a 20K. ... Who knows where it's going to go. But when you see the quality of the picture at a live sporting event and you hear the sound from that live sporting event and the features that they'll be able to provide. It's going to be truly incredible," said George Sirven, general manager.
The future is now for KTBS and KPXJ. This will be the first television market in Louisiana to go live with NEXTGEN TV. It offers amazing picture and sound quality over the air and that's just the beginning.
"They're doing a lot of work with automobile companies. Eventually there will be video in the cars," said Dale Cassidy, KTBS/KPXJ chief engineer.
It's already happening in some cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York.
"When you have a self driving car, do you really need to look out the windows? What do you want to watch?" said Sirven.
That's a serious upgrade to your morning commute. And since your watching TV in your car with an over-the-air signal, you might as well have more choices.
"We're going to be able to provide more channels," said Cassidy.
"These networks like The Movies Network, Start TV, Me TV and Antenna TV, we'll be able to add many more of those," said Sirven.
And, when severe weather is headed towards the ArkLaTex, NEXTGEN TV is going to be a welcome addition.
"If there's a severe weather warning just for Miller and Bowie County and Texarkana, only viewers in Miller and Bowie County will see it. People in Caddo and Bossier that may not be affected will not see it," said Sirven.
Other advancements you will see with the 3.0 signal is the ability to watch live TV on your cell phone or tablet. Plus, different and targeted advertisements for different viewers, like what many are already experiencing with streaming television services.
There are many elements that will be layered in the coming days and weeks.
"This station takes pride in leading when it comes to technology and NEXTGEN TV is no different," said Sirven.
If you want to know more about ATSC 3.0 or what to expect from NEXTGEN TV you can find more information from ATSC.