NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana capped off its vaccine lottery incentive Friday by awarding a whopping $1 million grand prize and five $100,000 scholarships.
Janet Mann, 63, a retired school teacher from Bossier City, won the $1 million grand prize.
The winners of the $100,000 scholarships include:
Emily Guillet, 13, of Baton Rouge
Emma Fisackerly, 16, of New Orleans
Gavin Harrington, 13, of Rosedale
Jackson Page, 17, of New Orleans
MacKenzie Rigdon, 15, of Metairie
Louisiana doled out $2.3 million in prizes over the last six weeks in an effort to boost the state's lagging vaccination rate. Just as the incentive kicked off, the state entered its latest and worst COVID-19 surge.
Hospitals are overwhelmed with more coronavirus patients than ever before. Some 91% of those patients are unvaccinated, an extraordinary testament to the power of the vaccines at protecting against serious illness, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.