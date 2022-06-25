SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the upper body Saturday afternoon due to road rage.
The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 4800 Block of Line Avenue, parking lot of Brookshire's Grocery Store in the Uptown Center. According to Lt. Peter Darcy of the Shreveport Police Department, two males, both 60 were involved in a road rage incident.
According to police, it isn't known where the confrontation started but that it ended in the parking lot. The victim, driving a dark blue SUV, exited his vehicle first and confronted the alleged shooter and started banging on the driver side window for him to get out of his vehicle.
The male driver of the green car shot from inside the vehicle, striking the victim in his upper chest.
The victim then got back into his own vehicle and tried to drive away, but stopped his vehicle in front of Brookshire's. He was transported to Ochsner with a life threatening gun shot wounds to his upper chest.
We'll continue to update you on this story as we obtain additional details.