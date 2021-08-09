NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz is being evaluated for core muscle injury that could require surgery, which would sideline him for eight or more weeks, sources confirm to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.
Lutz left practice early Saturday and did not return.
The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Lutz is visiting Dr. William Meyers this week and if he needs surgery, an optimistic timeline for position players is eight weeks. As a specialist, that timeline for a return to the field could be longer.
The timeline for return would start from the day Lutz has surgery.
Lutz had been on the non-football injury list due to a groin injury before coming back for a few practices.
Lutz, a Pro Bowler in 2019, has been with the Saints since 2016 and has made 142-of-164 field goals during his career, averaging 86.6%. He led the league in made and attempted point-after attempts in 2017.