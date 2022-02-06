Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas Sunday on what police say is battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the investigation in ongoing and Kamara was arrested without incident.
Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022
Kamara played in the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday for the NFC where he caught four passes for 23 yards.