HOOKS, Texas - The search for a Texas man ends Sunday after the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The manhunt for the suspect, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, began Saturday after he was accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Telford Unit provided tracking dogs that were able to track Aguilar to a vacant residence on Roy Road (County Road 2206).
Tactical Units from Texarkana Texas Police Department, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety set up a perimeter and eventually located Aguilar within the home using a tactical robot. He was non-cooperative and led law enforcement on a hours long standoff.
Using tactical cameras, the Texas DPS tactical team were able to locate Aguilar in a specific room within the home. He did not respond to audio or visual stimuli, indicating he may already be deceased. Entry was made and Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was confirmed dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheriff officials say the deputy was allegedly shot by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, on Saturday night off U.S. Highway 59 in Texarkana, Texas.
The deputy, who's name has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock. He’s listed in stable condition.
A helicopter, horses and a K-9 unit were called in to search for Aguilar along Highway 82 between Hooks and Nash.
Authorities say Aguilar is also accused of stealing two different vehicles at gun point while on the run in Arkansas and Texas.
The manhunt began on Saturday at approximately 1:29pm when the Bowie County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Private Road 82008 outside of Hooks, Texas.
Deputies arrived to find two victims, one male and one female, shot outside of the home. Both were transported by ambulance in efforts to preserve life. The male, identified as Serafin Garcia-Alanis 55 years of age of Texarkana Arkansas, died as a result of his injuries.
The female victim, 52 years of age-also of Texarkana Arkansas, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later wrecked in Sevier County Arkansas. When a passer-by stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their vehicle at gunpoint. He then fled northbound on US Highway 71 in the stolen 2005 GMC 4wd truck.