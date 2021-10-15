Second suspect arrested in shooting death of Borris Williams

SHHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have made an additional arrest in the shooting death of Borris Williams, 24.
Police said in a new release evidence and information lead them to Carl Grant, 27.
Police believe that Grant was aware that Williams had been murdered, failed to report the murder and intentionally hid evidence in an attempt to help Reginald Grant, 24, conceal the crime.
Carl Grant has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and failure to report a felony crime.
Carl Grant remained in the city lockup Friday. No bond has been set.
Reginald Grant was arrested early this week and faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $425,000.
Shreveport police have said Williams was shot and killed on Lufkin Street Sunday and his body was dumped into Lake Bistineau.