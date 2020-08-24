Shreverport, La Mayor Adrian Perkins was pulled over by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy in June, according to records obtained by KTBS-3 Investigates. The records acquisition is part of a larger investigation by KTBS-3 into claims of multiple stops involving the mayor. More on that later in this story. The stop was recorded by Caddo Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael McConnell’s body camera. The traffic stop played out as follows:
“Sir, Deputy McConnell with the Caddo sheriff’s office.”
“Mister Perkins… …you wouldn’t happen to be Mayor Perkins, would you?”
“I am,” said Perkins.
This brief traffic stop took place on Clyde Fant parkway at 6:46 a.m. June 12.
“Well, Mr. Mayor, there’s a first time for everything,” said McConnell as he stepped next to Perkins’ vehicle to block the rising sun from Perkins’ face.
“First time for me to ever pull over a Tesla. First time for me to ever pull over a Mayor and, uh, first I’ve ever told a mayor that (he was driving) 64 in a 45,” Deputy McConnell said.
“I gotcha,” Perkins responded. “I was honestly, I was following that guy in front of me. I wasn’t paying attention, but you’re absolutely right, I was going a little quick.”
This is the only video KTBS-3 News has received in response to numerous public records requests made of area law enforcement agencies concerning any traffic stops of Mayor Perkins.
What makes this stop of note is that during two interviews with KTBS-3 after this stop occurred, Mayor Perkins told us the only time he had ever been pulled over since taking office was in April.
“The only time I've ever been pulled over was the one instance I gave you. that's the only time,” Perkins said.
The mayor says that was back on April 5th on Crockett Street.
“Yeah, that's the one time. There was construction downtown and a detour sign pointed my down a one way,” Perkins told us during a previous interview.
KTBS-3 reached out to the mayor’s spokesperson on August 24 to ask if any other agencies have pulled over the mayor. Africa Price acknowledged that the mayor had also been pulled over by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office earlier in the summer. The same stop detailed earlier in this story.
KTBS-3 has been investigating claims that at least one of the stops involved drinking and driving. That claim has been made publicly by bloggers and pundits, but never backed up by evidence nor reported by a credible news media outlet. To date, despite extensive efforts on our part, we have found no evidence of a drinking and driving stop involving Mayor Perkins.
“These accusations are baseless. just imagine if you woke up one morning and you saw a blog that said you were pulled over the night before and a police officer had to drive you home. That's how insane this is,” Perkins told KTBS-3’s Bill Lunn during an interview on July 24. “I would never drink and drive,” Perkins said.