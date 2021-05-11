BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate voted Monday to require regular audits of the state's elections by the legislative auditor, a measure pushed by Republicans who said they wanted to ensure people have confidence in election results.
Watch Live
Senate votes to require regular audit of Louisiana elections
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered from Red River is identified
- $200 M Amazon fulfillment center announced
- Amazon announcement expected Friday in Shreveport
- LSU Health pulls medical residents from Shreveport veterans hospital ICU
- 3-vehicle crash leaves 2 injured on Youree Dr.
- Southeast Shreveport grocery store moves closer to zoning approval
- Pastor wants to help kids who crashed into his church, starts fundraiser to make additional renovations
- Identical twins at Louisiana high school earn $24M in scholarship offers
- 3 dead, 4 injured in Shreveport shooting; crime meeting Wednesday
- Are you seeing snakes slithering a bit more? Steven of Steve's Snaketuary shares why
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.