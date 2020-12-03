NATCHITOCHES, La. - Several people were injured after an apartment fire in the Oak Grove Community north of Natchitoches.
The fire happened just after 7:30 Wednesday night at the Oak Grove Apartments.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One person is reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation and three-to-four are suffering from injuries sustained after jumping out of a second floor window according to units on the scene.
The injured are being transported by EMS and private vehicle to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigators have been contacted to assist in the fire investigation.