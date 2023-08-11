SHREVEPORT, La. -- A distressing surge in the number of infants born with syphilis has gripped the southern region, sending shockwaves through communities and raising concerns about the healthcare system's capacity to handle the crisis.
Recent data indicates that cases of congenital syphilis have witnessed an alarming rise of over 400% over the past five years, leaving medical professionals and officials grappling to control the spread.
The spotlight of this growing crisis is now shining on a critical shortage of a vital medication that could significantly mitigate the problem. The drug in question, known as Bicillin, is manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. As the number of cases has skyrocketed, LSU Health has been compelled to ration the medication in order to prioritize its availability for pregnant women at risk of transmitting the infection to their unborn babies.
"It is in short supply," said Dr. John Vanchiere, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at LSU Health Shreveport. "So, we're basically restricting its use and limiting its use in other situations so that we have enough available to treat pregnant moms and babies that may be born with syphilis."
Medical officials say implications of this shortage are far-reaching and concerning. Pregnant mothers who are not treated for syphilis stand at a higher risk of passing on the infection to their unborn children during pregnancy.
This, in turn, can lead to a host of severe complications for the infants. The potential consequences include blindness, severe anemia and an increased likelihood of stillbirth.