SHREVEPORT, La - The Confederate monument in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse has been a hot topic of discussion for decades.
Parish officials recently decided to remove the monument but have not announced a new location. So in the meantime, a decision was made to cover it up using plywood panels.
Workers blocked off the front lawn as they painted the nearly nine foot panel walls.
Michael Wright, a Shreveport resident, noticed and shared his opinion with KTBS-3.
"If they're covering it to protect it for it be moved, then I don't see a problem with that as long as it's moved," Wright said. "I mean, I think a lot of people are expecting it to be taken down. It is kind of offensive to some people. Me - it's a statue."
Jim Cunningham of Shreveport said he wants the monument to stay.
"This is a monument to history, it's not a monument to men," Cunningham said. "It's a monument to a moment in our nation's history where men rose up, misguided or not. I mean, there has to be people that are wrong and people that are right."
Cunningham wants to preserve Shreveport's Confederate legacy.
"But now, we're taking it away, Cunningham said. "So, how much of the past are we just going to trash and to where the only thing anybody remembers about Shreveport is the casinos?"
Wright says he's lost patience and wants to start the healing process.
"It does seem like it's taking a long time," Wright said. "I noticed that a lot of other states have went ahead and removed theirs. And it seems like Louisiana is the only state that is being behind on a movement that is going to better not just one race but all races."