Shreveport Fire Department battles morning blaze in Sunset Acres neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the cause of an early-morning fire in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.
At around 5:30 A.M. Saturday morning, SFD received a call of a structure fire on the 3200-block of West 70th St. near Despot Rd.
Firefighters arrived within 5 minutes and spent the next 40 minutes bringing the blaze under control.
At one point, 14 fire units were on location battling the fire.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still pending investigation.
We'll keep you updated both on-air and online as more details become available.