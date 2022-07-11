SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide for an accident that killed his girlfriend and seriously hurt his roommate in 2018.
Jaiden Augustus Seth Kephart was 19 at the time of the collision. Kephart was driving his girlfriend and his roommate to work in a borrowed car when he had turned right onto Bert Kouns from the intersection at Millicent Way. He drove toward Pizza Hut and had entered the middle turn lane from the inside eastbound lane. Kephart attempted a left turn into the Pizza Hut parking lot. However, he turned into the path of an oncoming Ford pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.
Kephart now faces up to 30 years imprisonment for vehicular homicide of the female passenger and up to five years in prison for the first-degree negligent injuring of the male passenger.
Kephart’s blood, drawn for forensic testing, contained the active ingredients of two controlled dangerous substances, marijuana and alprazolam, as well as cocaine metabolites.