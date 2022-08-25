Shreveport Police and Fire Department host series of listening sessions to receive input on bond projects

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department will host a series of listening sessions to receive input and provide updates on bond projects.
Community Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Thursday, August 25 – North Louisiana Technical College
- Monday, August 29 – Southfield School Wednesday, September 7
- A.B. Palmer Community Center Thursday
- September 8 – Independence Stadium Skybox.
The Shreveport Police Department would like to hear from citizens about where they would like bond money spent to build new police substations.
Last year, citizens approved a Public Safety Bond Proposition for $70.65 million. It allocates $4.5 million to construct police substations, $27.5 million for a central police headquarters, and $2 million for city jail maintenance and improvements. Other money in the bond is being used by the Shreveport Fire Department to purchase new fire trucks and vehicles, fire station renovations, and fire academy maintenance.