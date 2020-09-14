SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating what is now the third shooting late Sunday and early Monday.
Details are limited but according to records the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Economy Inn and Suites on Westwood Park Drive in Shreveport's Country Club neighborhood.
According to preliminary information, the shooting happened behind the hotel.
KTBS 3 does have a reporter on scene. We will bring you more information once we learn more. If anyone has information contact Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
