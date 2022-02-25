Shreveport -- A Shreveport police officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in a 2021 shooting that injured a suspect. According to police, the officer fired his weapon in the morning hours of August 26, when the suspect drove at him in a vehicle, hitting the officer. The officer suffered minor injuries. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Devin Ned who was later charged with attempted first degree murder and evading police. He is currently in custody at Caddo Correctional Center. The officer was never named during the investigation. He has been on paid leave since August. The finding allows the officer to return to work.