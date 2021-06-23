You have permission to edit this article.
Smokable marijuana coming to Louisiana in 2022

Medical Marijuana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill that expands the legal forms of marijuana for medical use.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Louisiana’s nine medical marijuana pharmacies will be able to sell the smokable forms of the drug.

House Bill 391, by Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, lets patients buy up to two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana flower every two weeks from the state’s licensed pharmacies.

Legislative leaders indicated they would propose expanding the number of growers and pharmacies next year.

