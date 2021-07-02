Frank Garber NP-C
Medical Operations Officer, SouthStar Urgent Care
Mr. Garber was born in St Martinville, La. And grew up in Broussard, La. His undergraduate training consists of a B.S. in Zoology and a B.S.N from the former University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette). Graduate studies include a Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner from McNeese State University and Northern Kentucky University. Mr. Garber has worked in numerous Emergency Departments in South Louisiana. He has full confidence that can, and will, provide the highest level of care, and service, to the patients of SouthStar Urgent Care. Frank enjoys caring for all ages of patients. He enjoys swimming, bicycling, and running, and participating in triathlons.
Matt Ham, PA-C
Matt Ham is originally from Bradley, Arkansas. He attended Southern Arkansas to earn his B.S. in Biology and Marshal University to attain a M.S. in Biomedical Sciences. He completed his Physician Assitant Studies at LSUHSC in Shreveport Louisiana. Matt loves to spend time with his wife, Hannah, and his 2 year old son, Asher. Matt joined the SouthStar team in 2019 and has been serving the Greater ArkLATx area proudly ever since.
Sissy Jeter, NP
Sissy Jeter is a native of Springhill, LA. She attended Southern Arkansas University for her Nursing degree, and Northwestern State for Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing. Over her career she has practiced in family medicine, hospice, Emergency departments, and Urgent Care. She is true "go-getter" never having less than three jobs at once! Sissy loves spending time with her family outdoors camping, boating, riding ATVs and traveling.