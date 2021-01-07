BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has officially called a March 20 special election for Louisiana voters to select two new members of the U.S. House, with an April 24 runoff if needed.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the pool stage was 174.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 174.5 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to 183.0 feet Friday, January 15. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impacts...Expect bankfull conditions to develop and continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the at least the end of January. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * From this morning until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 14.5 feet. * Forecast...The Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...Considerable lowland flooding. &&
