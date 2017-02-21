The Loyola Lady Flyers soccer team has won three state titles in the last five years. As they began the last leg on the quest for number four, the Loyola students showed their appreciation for everything this team has accomplished.
The Lady Flyers were honored as their students lined up to cheer for them as the entered the bus, "It's just an incredible experience. It's an awesome feeling to see the whole school really behind us. We worked so hard for so many months. To see it culminate into a state championship, it's just the best feeling in the world," said midfielder Marie Marcalus.
"We didn't really do that for our first state championship. Now, it's so different. I feel like it's so hype. Sorry to use that word, but it really is. With everyone surrounding you smiling and cheering, you can't really help but feel excited for yourself and your school," added midfielder Ally Peters.
For head coach Mark Matlock, the student support is a product of the success the program has enjoyed, "We're starting to build a culture here in north Louisiana and Loyola in particular about what we expect from our program. Winning is always exciting. People get behind teams that do well and we're just trying to keep that tradition going."
The Lady Flyers will hold one final practice upon arriving in New Orleans and then it's just watching film and getting mentally prepared for yet another state title tilt.