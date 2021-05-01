NFL Draft Logo

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys made several choices on Day Three of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Saints

Ian Book - QB - Notre Dame (4th round, 133rd overall)

Landon Young - OT - Kentucky (6th round, 206th overall)

Kawaan Baker - WR - South Alabama (7th round, 255th overall)

Cowboys

Jabril Cox - LB - LSU (4th round, 115th overall)

Josh Ball - OT - Marshall (4th round, 138th overall)

Simi Fehoko - WR - Stanford (5th round, 179th overall)

Quinton Bohamma - DT - Kentucky (6th round, 192nd overall)

Israel Mukuamu - CB - South Carolina (6th round, 227th overall)

Matt Ferniok - OG - Nebraska (7th round, 238th overall)

