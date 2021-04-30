CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys made several choices on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Saints
Pete Werner - Ohio State - ILB (2nd round, 60th overall)
Paulson Adebo - Stanford - CB (3rd round, 76th overall)
Cowboys
Kelvin Joseph - Kentucky - CB (2nd round, 44th overall)
Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA -DT (3rd round, 75th overall)
Chauncey Golston - Iowa - DE (3rd round, 84th overall)
Nahshon Wright - Oregon State - CB (3rd round, 99th overall)
Day three of the NFL Draft with rounds 4-7 resumes at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.