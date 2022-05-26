SHREVEPORT, La. – The date for the 46th edition of Shreveport's annual bowl game is set, as the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off on the afternoon of Friday, December 23 on ESPN. The exact kick-off time of the game will be announced at a later date.
"After a successful 2021, we are looking forward to once again bringing an exciting Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to Shreveport-Bossier City on Friday, December 23," said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. "We believe this game date just prior to Christmas weekend provides the opportunity for both our great local fan base and traveling fans to enjoy not only the game, but all the tremendous bowl week events we host."
"We are very excited about having another great game date for this year," noted 2022 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Rob Rubel. "With a great date, as well great team and conference partners for this year, we are excited about this year's potential, and we can't wait to see our community once again show their annual support to our long-standing bowl game!"
It is the second-consecutive pre-Christmas game date for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – following the Saturday, December 18 kickoff in 2021. The last Independence Bowl to be played on December 23 was in 1988 when Brett Favre's Southern Miss team downed UTEP. 2022 will mark the 46th playing of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and will also be the 30th-consecutive year that the game will be televised on an ESPN network. The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl drew 3.37 million viewers on ABC – the highest viewership of the Independence Bowl since 2014.
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated to feature a match up of the Army West Point Black Knights and a team from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The last time Army West Point played in Shreveport was the 1996 Independence Bowl against Auburn. The AAC has played in the Independence Bowl twice previously – Temple in 2018 and Tulsa in 2015.
Ticket reservations or renewals can be made by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL. Public tickets for the Friday afternoon Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will go on sale online at a later date following the ticket renewal process and will be available for purchase online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets.
Ticket prices for the 2022 game are the same as in past years, as the three main tiers are:
Endzone Bench: $30
Sideline Bench: $45
Sideline Chairback: $50 (Available to sponsors or qualifying Foundation members)
Endzone Bench and Sideline Bench seats will be available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/, while Sideline Chairback seats will be available to bowl sponsors and qualifying Independence Bowl Foundation Members. For more information on how to become a Foundation member and qualify to purchase Sideline Chairback seats, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/membership/ or call the bowl office.
Group tickets are another ticket option available, and groups who purchase 20-or-more Endzone Bench seats will once again receive half-price tickets at the special rate of $15 apiece.
A bevy of other ticket packages are also available for the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The Chairman's Club is a high-end hospitality option, which is an exclusive South Endzone Tent that includes all-inclusive food and beverage and one VIP parking pass for every four Chairman's Club tickets purchased. Chairman's Club tickets are $200 apiece.
Another high-end hospitality experience is the North and South Endzone Tent packages. The packages include:
North Endzone Tent: 40 ticket lanyards granting access to the field-level tent area, six VIP parking passes and all-inclusive food and beverage options
South Endzone Tent: 25 ticket lanyards granting access to the field-level tent area, six VIP parking passes and all-inclusive food and beverage options
Space is limited for both the North and South Endzone Tent section, and tents can be booked by contacting Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 318.221.0712.
Another ticket package available will be the Family Four-Pack, which will be available online or by calling the bowl office. More information and prices on the Family Four-Pack ticket packages will be released at a later date.
For more information on the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com or follow the bowl on social media @IndyBowl.
– RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com –
ABOUT THE RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INDEPENDENCE BOWL™:
Established in 1976, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl™ is the nation's 11th-oldest bowl game, and the 46th edition will be played on the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022 between Army West Point and a team form the American Athletic Conference. The UAB Blazers defeated the No. 13 BYU Cougars 31-28 in the 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The Independence Bowl Foundation announced a one-year extension with Radiance Technologies – ensuring they will be the title sponsor through 2025. The bowl's conference and team agreements, as well as the television agreement, also run through the 2025 season. Army West Point and BYU are slated to matchup against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA, which will be televised on an ESPN network.
The Independence Bowl Foundation is prevalent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area throughout the year, hosting events to help enhance the economic impact and growth of our community. The Mission of the Independence Bowl is to attract and provide quality, nationally recognized football competition oriented to the Ark-La-Tex region. For more information, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com or follow the bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @IndyBowl.