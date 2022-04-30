Editor's Note: Contributing writer Crystal Burson takes a walk-through visit to the new and improved Querbes Park Tennis Center and reports on her findings.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Upon arriving at the newly renovated Querbes Park Tennis Center, warm welcomes and smiles from all the ecstatic tennis players, staff and of course, Chris and Amy Dudley, the owners and operators of the center, are received.
Active players excitedly run to and from on the freshly groomed clay courts, and Amy happily greets anyone who arrives at the center with arms wide open.
As the stroll through the center started to commence, one could only wonder what significant changes have made the center what it is today. Amy Dudley is quick to give a complete description of what exactly was done to the center when it came time for much needed TLC.
The Querbes Tennis Center was completely renovated, remodeled, you know ... everything was pretty much redone: the bathrooms, office, floors and all the glasswork. They did save the original building from the 1960s. The building itself, the layout, all is original; just given a nice dose of TLC.
Amy Dudley also mentioned renovations to the center were completed in February 2020, but the lockdown prevented a proper opening until six months later.
Along with her husband, Chris, Amy continues to guide through the center, giving detailed information on how they take care of their newly renovated tennis courts. Chris takes the lead on this topic (passionately).
"Har-Tru Green Clay is what we use for our tennis courts; it is a natural green stone that is extremely hard and angular. It is pretty essential: it is much easier on the joints, and it helps to reduce injuries endured when playing tennis. In addition, the courts get excellent grooming twice a day, and the water system help to maintain the upkeep as well," Chris Dudley said.
They continued to explain the appearance of the center before renovations began cracks in the concrete, overtaking of trees, greens, and shrubbery, it was just overall run down, and this caught the attention of a well-known contributor to this project.
Chris said "we are not in on it financially other than the fact that we now run the business of the tennis center. The city had a bound referendum that allowed for the renovation; we are still expecting to have a lift put in for wheelchair accessibility. The Querbes Park Foundation is a non-profit run by a gentleman named James "Jimbo" West; many people in Shreveport know Jimbo. He was instrumental in the private funding; it ended up being $1.3 million and 14 months, all tolled with all the money coming in to assist. It took several villages to put all of this together."
Chris and Amy introduce regulars close to the Dudleys and even closer to the Tennis Center as the tour continues. Albert Hardison, a retired school principal, speaks about how the two years of playing tennis at the Querbes Tennis Center have impacted him.
"I enjoy it [tennis]; I'm a retired school principal and started playing when I was 65. I thank God that Chris and Amy came along; they got me hooked on it. I come here on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to play with some guys and have fun. I like Querbes because it's a family-friendly environment, and you have the Dudleys who are upbeat, and they attract good quality people," Hardison said. "I love the environment, the management (it's highly organized), and just a good place to play tennis. When I visited before the renovations, I just said, 'Oh my gosh! what a rundown place!' But after the renovations, I never stop saying how amazing it is."
The tour then takes an interesting turn as they headed to the Pickle Ball courts, which raises the question: what is Pickle Ball? According to Chris, it is "ping pong on steroids."
Jack Veruso, an advocate and player of Pickle Ball, gives insight on the game with a funny name but extreme importance in the sport.
"We [his team] have been playing here a lot. We bring in a lot of new players; for example, we've had 90 intro student players in the last eight weeks, so many people are coming in with interest in this sport. Pickle Ball, to me, having been a former division one tennis player, is rejuvenating; at 73-years-old, I can navigate this smaller court vs. the bigger courts that I can no longer handle," Veruso said. "I thought my days [tennis] was over on the court, but Pickle Ball brought new life into my game. I missed it, and Pickle Ball has helped with that."
The Dudleys begin to wrap up the tour with mentions of the variety of membership options and summer camp programs for the youth of Shreveport. They also start to speak about the Love Twice, a foundation in association with Querbes Park. Donations of gently used tennis outfits, rackets, supplies, accessories, and more are brought in and provided for those in need; they want no visitor to be without when given a chance to play on their courts.
They also formally introduce Holly, the Querbes Park Tennis Center's mascot, and show "Holly's Field," where not only does Holly get to have hours of playing catch with worn-out tennis balls, but the future home of new tennis courts.
As the Dudleys end the tour, the giant memorial wall of photos of original tennis players and when the park first opened catches your attention. Along the top of the memorial, the line reads, "Remember the past, play for the future."
It is evident that everyone at the Querbes Park Tennis Center took this quote and applied it to their everyday lives of coming to play tennis. We remember what the center used to be, the hard work and dedication put into renovating, renewing, and playing for Querbes Park's future.