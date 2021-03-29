BATON ROUGE, La. -- It's been a rough stretch for LSU baseball with the Tigers losing five out of their last six games including a sweep at the hands of Tennessee on the road which ended with a pair of walk-off losses.
The Tigers dropped out of the D1baseball.com Top 25 rankings and have a tough weekend series coming up against No.1 Vanderbilt.
In Monday's Zoom press conference, head coach Paul Mainieri drew comparisons to the 2008 team that had a similar experience before turning things around with a run to the College World Series.
"I can't tell you how frustrated everybody is and how disappointed everybody is and it looks gloomy. I know we're staring at the number one team in the country coming in with a guy (Jake Leiter) that's pitched two consecutive no-hitters and everybody's ready to write us off," Mainieri said. "I've been through this before. That's what happens when you're old, you have a lot of experiences. I'm just not going to give up."
LSU hosts South Alabama Tuesday before beginning their series against Vanderbilt Thursday.