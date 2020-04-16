BOSSIER CITY, La. - Brittany Gregg, who's maiden name is Frazier, comes from a softball family with her sister (Tiffany) and father (Greg) coaching at Calvary. In her first year leading Airline, the Lady Vikings were 12-2 when play was suspended and the season eventually canceled.
"It was really, really rough the first couple of days after we found out," Frazier explains with a smile. "I couldn't really face it and it was really tough and I talked to my dad and my sister a lot about it and they were upset too, but I definitely think it hit me a little harder."
Frazier says she's being asked about tryouts and summer workouts, but everything is on hold. Despite that uncertainty, their staff hopes to honor the 2020 team at some point.
"I let them know that we still plan on doing something once all this is over as far as like a banquet and a senior night just trying to recognize them in some way. Our parents are racking their brains just trying to do anything possible and still get senior gifts and we're still going to have I guess some type of banquet and hopefully a little bit of closure to all of this."
Frazier adds that kind words from their community have been an uplifting aspect.
"I've just had so many people message me like 'so sorry, I know that this is hard on you' and just a lot of people just really showing support. So, very thankful for that."
The regular season was originally scheduled to end April 13.