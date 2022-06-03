SHREVEPORT, La. - The AJGA Shreveport Junior brought some of the best young golfers across the country to Querbes Park with Carson Cooper of Spring, Texas, winning on the boys side and Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock, Arkansas, winning on the girls.
"I just met so many people through these tournaments, people from other countries too, not just from the U.S. and it's just amazing," Nichols said.
Cooper said, "Actually, love Louisiana as a state. My mom's from Louisiana, my aunt lives in Shreveport and so it's an event we always come to because the golf is fun and it's great, but it's also a good time to see family and just kind of hang out with them. To come and have a place to stay and see family and all that."
Shreveport talent was well represented with Peyton Johnson and Sydney Moss, both Byrd alums, each having great showings.
"Today I went out and I was patient the whole day and started making putts," Johnson said after his tournament low 65. "Only missed three greens, gave myself more chances and really just went low."
Moss, who finished tied for second said, "I mean it's cool, because I can look up to the Sam Burns, the David Toms, the Perry Moss, all of those people, but I can also build my own. I can hold my own."
Moss is attending Memphis in the fall, while Johnson is heading to Louisiana Tech.