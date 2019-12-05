PLEASANT GROVE, Texas - Josh Gibson has Pleasant Grove back in the UIL 4A-Division II quarterfinals, an accomplishment that's worthy of notice.
"The most awesome thing is that here were are the third year in a row playing for a regional championship. We're one of eight teams left in the state and that's special so we have to embrace that and make sure we give a lot of credit to these kids for accomplishing that, especially our seniors and juniors who've done it the past three years."
Gibson added while it's something to take pride in their goals go beyond this moment.
"That's all well and good and it's awesome and now it's time to try and go shoot for another round and take it one step at a time."
Their opponent is three-time state champion Gilmer (2004, 2009, 2014), who the Hawks have faced once this season.
"These past couple of years we've had some good games with them and I think last year's first game and then this year's first game were both really good, well played games by both teams."
In addition to last year's wins against the Buckeyes, the Hawks hold a four game winning streak in this series with their victory in 2017 setting the stage for PG's eventual title run.
"Well there's no doubt that that was a huge win for us in '17. I think I'd been 17 years since Gilmer had lost a district home game, which is such a tough thing to do, so yeah we had to get over that hump and know that we could beat probably at the time, which was the best program in the state of Texas, and so that gave us belief and that year was a special year in itself," Gibson explained.
Pleasant Grove (12-1) and Gilmer (10-3) meet in Longview, the home to another dominant program in the region and Gibson believes it's the perfect setting.
"The venue's awesome because it's in East Texas and I think when you have a game with this magnitude in the fourth round with two East Texas teams, we're going to have a great crowd and that's awesome.
"It is a neutral site, a stadium that can hold a big crowd. It's a little closer to Gilmer, but at the same time it's not their home field and it's not our home field. We have not played there yet, but we're looking forward to it and I think it's going to be a great site and a great game."
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.