NATCHITOCHES, La. - Anna Nimz comes to Northwestern State trying to turn the program around from four straight losing seasons, a task all that more difficult with the inability to be on campus.
"I think the biggest thing we're going to face is our lack of face time together," Nimz explained in her introductory press conference Monday. "We need to implement a new offense and a new defense and a new philosophy. So, not being able to be on campus, maybe not being able to be face-to-face either with my staff or my young ladies, I think that's going to create a different avenue of learning."
With nine returning players and a couple of incoming commits with plans for more, Nimz describes how she'll approach the team.
"I'm very much so a tough love coach. I'm going to push you, we're going to raise the bar, we're going to hold you accountable and I think in order to do those three things, those young ladies first have to trust me and they have to know where it's coming from."
Part of that trust is learning her personality, which Nimz says can be intense.
"I'm a loud person. Whether I'm trying to be quiet or just talking normal, I'm naturally loud, I'm naturally excited, I'm naturally animated... I do everything with a purpose. Sometimes the girls make fun of that because I'm always going a million miles a minute.
"When they know that's me, they know that I love them. I think (that's) what's going to allow us to have some success and maybe pull away a couple of games."
Still based in Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions, the first time Division I head coach says she's excited to get a taste of Louisiana.
"The Cajun cuisine is something that I'm interested in. I will say I have never actually peeled a crawfish myself. I enjoy eating them, but I do not enjoy touching them," Nimz said while laughing.
She spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach of UT Rio Grande Valley. Nimz coached at Labette (Kansas) Community College and Kilgore College before her stop at UTRGV.