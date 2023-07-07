SHREVEPORT, La. - The 45th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament opened Friday with a home run derby for men, a long ball derby for women, plus fireworks, all taking place at Cargill Park.
With a field of around 80 teams, tournament director Herman Vital said it's a great chance to enjoy a summer activity and help several families in the area.
"We're inviting the community to come out and help us. Come out and make a donation. Helps us out, buy a t-shirt that we're selling, buy a hamburger from our food vendors," Vital advocated.
"People look to this tournament once a year, the weekend after the Fourth of July, to come here and really do a real party. Do something that they really, really admire, something that they really like and that's working and playing and utilizing their skills that they have to do something for a worthy cause."
Funds raised by the event go to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Northwest Louisiana chapter.
Tournament games begin Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 a.m.