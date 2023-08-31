SHREVEPORT, La. - We’re kicking off the 2023 football season with the KTBS/KPXJ Labor Day Tailgate Weekend.
It all starts at 10:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21 with Friday Football Fever. Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and our entire team will have all the high school coverage from across the ArkLaTex.
That's followed by a full line-up of college football on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on KTBS 3 as Virginia takes on Tennessee. Boise State takes on Washington at 2:30 p.m. and North Carolina faces South Carolina at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday is the day so many are waiting for. That's when No. 5 LSU goes up against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando. It's the country's only opening matchup featuring top 10 teams. You'll find that game at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers look to exact their revenge after last year's fiasco against the Seminoles in New Orleans. That's when LSU failed to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels, allowed too many big plays on defense, muffed two punts and had two kicks blocked, including the potential game-tying extra point that would have sent the game to overtime.
LSU eventually bounced back from that disaster to win 10 games and the SEC West in Kelly's first season. But last year's result proved the Tigers still have unfinished business with the Seminoles.
All this and so much more during the KTBS/KPXJ Labor Day Tailgate Weekend brought to you by Pioneer Comfort Systems.