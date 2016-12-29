Courtesy: Arkansas Athletics
Despite a 24-point first half, the Razorback football team fell to No. 22 Virginia Tech, 35-24, in the 2016 Belk Bowl inside Bank of America Stadium Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C.
The Hogs jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead on 215 passing yards and three scores from quarterback Austin Allen, but the offense was stifled in the second half, managing only 56 yards of total offense and no points.
Allen finished the game 18-of-31 passing for 278 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown early in the first quarter, his second rushing touchdown of the year. For the year, Allen finished with nine multi-TD passing games and 11 games of 200 or more passing yards. His 25 passing touchdowns this season is still good for second-most in the SEC.
Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady and wide receiver Keon Hatcher each hauled in a touchdown pass. For O’Grady, it’s his first touchdown catch of his career. For Hatcher, he now has 19 touchdowns in his career putting him alone at fourth all-time in school history in career touchdown receptions.
With his touchdown reception, O’Grady becomes the ninth different Razorback receiver with at least one touchdown reception this season.
Hatcher led all Razorbacks with six catches in the game for 105 yards and one score. Drew Morgan also turned in a strong game with four catches for 75 yards. Hatcher finishes his career with four career 100-yard receiving games, tying for 10th most in school history.
Over his five-year Razorback career, Hatcher finished with 1,866 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns. His touchdown total is good for fourth all-time. As for Morgan, he completes his four-year career with 1,763 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns with 138 catches. His catch total ties him for seventh all-time in career catches in school history.
For more information on Razorback Football, follow @RazorbackFB on Twitter.