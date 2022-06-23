OMAHA, Neb. - Arkansas fell to Ole Miss 2-0 in a pitching duel in their third and final matchup of the Men's College World Series Thursday.
Rebels pitcher Dylan DeLucia kept Razorbacks hitters in check allowing just four hits in a complete game effort with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Arkansas' Connor Noland went eight innings giving up two earned runs on seven hits.
The Razorbacks were looking for their third CWS Finals appearance in program history with their previous appearances in 2018 and 1979.
Ole Miss is making their first appearance in the Finals and will face Oklahoma in a best-of-three series starting Saturday.