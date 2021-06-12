FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- NC State evened the Fayetteville Super Regional against Arkansas with a 6-5 victory at Baum-Walker Stadium, Saturday.
The Razorbacks took the early lead in the top of the 2nd on a Charlie Welch two-run home run, but the Wolfpack were able to respond with three home runs in the bottom of the 4th to take a 5-2 advantage.
Arkansas rallied in the 7th to cut it to a 6-5 game, but Evan Justice was able to close the game out for NC State to force a third game in the Super Regional.
First pitch for the finale is set for Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.