SEC Arkansas baseball

NASHVILLE - The No. 2 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 4 Florida Gators won a share of the SEC title on the final day of the regular season.

Arkansas lost to No. 12 Vanderbilt, while Florida bested No. 19 Kentucky, Saturday. The Razorbacks finished with a 39-15 overall record (20-10 SEC) and the Gators finished 42-13 overall with an identical record in the SEC.

Florida earned the one-seed for the SEC tournament while Hogs take the second-seed.

The bracket for the upcoming SEC baseball tournament is below:

