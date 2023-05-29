Arkansas LSU baseball

Arkansas and LSU earned national seeds as the full field of 64 in the NCAA Baseball Tournament was announced Monday.

Arkansas picked up the No. 3 seed and will host Santa Clara, Arizona and TCU in the Fayetteville Regional.

LSU was tabbed as the No. 5 seed and will host Tulane, Sam Houston and Oregon State in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Games begin in the NCAA tournament Friday. For the full field of teams and game times, follow this link.

