Arkansas and LSU earned national seeds as the full field of 64 in the NCAA Baseball Tournament was announced Monday.
Arkansas picked up the No. 3 seed and will host Santa Clara, Arizona and TCU in the Fayetteville Regional.
FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL1️⃣ Arkansas4️⃣ Santa Clara3️⃣ Arizona2️⃣ TCU#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/v9Qf6HG9l3— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023
LSU was tabbed as the No. 5 seed and will host Tulane, Sam Houston and Oregon State in the Baton Rouge Regional.
BATON ROUGE REGIONAL1️⃣ LSU4️⃣ Tulane3️⃣ Sam Houston2️⃣ Oregon State#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/2waoJH1FUM— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023
Games begin in the NCAA tournament Friday. For the full field of teams and game times, follow this link.