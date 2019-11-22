Be sure and watch KTBS 3 News at 10 for more on A.L. Williams and join us on ktbs.com and your mobile app for tonight’s sports highlights!
SHREVEPORT, La. - This ArkLaTex football legend who played and coached on both the high school and college levels was instrumental in the development of two of the area's all time great quarterbacks.
Albert Lawrence Williams, much better known as A.L. Williams, played his high school football at Fair Park in the early 50s. Williams was a starter at safety and running back his senior year in 1952. He stood out on offense in the 52 state playoffs when Fair Park won their only state championship.
"We threw the ball a lot and I was able to score the touchdowns in the playoffs off of passes. I scored five touchdowns in the playoffs, all the touchdowns", Williams said.
At Louisiana Tech for four years, Williams played running back and defensive back. But what he really liked was returning punts averaging nearly 18 yards per return.
"It and kickoffs were my favorites, but I could catch the ball, I had good hands and good eyes, and I really like to run in the open. I had a little speed and I was a little elusive."
Williams still holds the Tech record for career punt return yardage. The speedy Williams was also a member of the Bulldogs outstanding 440, 880 and mile relay teams.
He was an assistant coach at Woodlawn from 1960 to 65 and head coach at Woodlawn from 66 to 73. Because of his efforts with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Ferguson, Williams developed a reputation as an outstanding coach of quarterbacks.
"They had to have two things I was looking for. And one of them, I felt they had to have a great attitude. A quarterback needs to have the best attitude on the field as far as I'm concerned. And the next thing, he had to have a great work ethic because he needed to do a lot of things, extra things. That others didn't do. And I didn't have all that many drills but we did the drills we have many times. If we were going to run a certain pass pattern when they called it I didn't want that quarterback to have to think what am I going to do here here and here. He had to key the defense and we were doing that when other people weren't."
Woodlawn was state champion runner up with Bradshaw in 1965 and won the state title in 68 with Ferguson.
After one year as an assistant, in 1975, A.L. became head coach at Northwestern State University for eight seasons. Then from 1983-86 he was head coach at Louisiana Tech, winning the Southland Conference Championship in 85 making it all the way to the National Championship game.
To further enhance his reputation as a quarterback coach, Williams also had a hand in the development of quarterbacks Billy Laird, Trey Prather and Bobby Hebert.
A.L. Williams, an ArkLaTex football legend.