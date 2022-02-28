Just days after Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson defended the hiring of Art Briles to be his offensive coordinator, the former Baylor head coach has resigned from the school.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel that Briles resigned from GSU after intense backlash.
In a statement obtained by ESPN, Briles thanked Grambling for the opportunity: "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players." https://t.co/eFCcBxGf3r— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2022
Famous Grambling alum like former quarterback and head coach Doug Williams were among many voices against the move by Jackson and the school to bring Briles on staff.
The statement by Briles on his resignation read in part, "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want."
Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 for his handling of several sexual assault allegations against his players.
Jackson's initial defense of the Briles hire was in a statement posted on the Hue Jackson Foundation Twitter account.
Pleas Read this statement. #forgiveness #redemption#enlightenment #GramFam pic.twitter.com/XWstabSdll— HueJacksonFoundation (@HueJacksonFDN) February 25, 2022
Briles last coached at Mount Vernon High School in Texas before resigning in 2020.