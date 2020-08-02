METAIRIE, La. - According to several reports the NFL is looking to shorten the window players can decide to opt-out for the upcoming season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter says the window to opt-out could be moved to Tuesday or Wednesday, but the agreement has yet to be signed.
One player that's all in on the season is Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas who's in his five-year, 96 million dollar deal with the black and gold.
The former Ohio State Buckeye spoke about some of the adjustments his team is making while preparing for the season.
"We're learning new information about it every day. But I feel like the core things about it, the things we've been told as far as wearing a mask, you know, keeping social distancing and washing your hands and all that type of stuff, making sure you get tested daily. We are tested every day. So if someone has it we'll know right away," Thomas says.
"So as long as we take care of others, that's going to be the main thing just to be able to take care of one another and hopefully this goes away eventually, but right now it's what we're dealing with."
The Saints are set to open the season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 13.