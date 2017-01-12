Courtesy: NSU Athletics
Two quick starts helped the Northwestern State women’s basketball team begin a short homestand the right way.
The Lady Demons scored the first 19 points Thursday against Nicholls and opened the second half by scoring the first 12, setting the tone for a 75-58 Southland Conference victory inside Prather Coliseum.
Along the way, Northwestern State (8-8, 2-3) found the offensive balance it had missed in a slow start to conference play.
Beatrice Attura produced her first career double-double with 23 points and a career-high 11 assists while Shahd Abboud added 18 points and Cheyenne Brown 12. Nia Randall had the first double-figure scoring game of her career with 11 points while Tia Youngblood notched her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Demons used their superior size to outrebound Nicholls, 50-24, and earn a 17-7 advantage in second-chance points.
Once Northwestern State pushed the lead to double figures in the first quarter, the Colonels (5-10, 2-2) made a bit of a run, stringing together nine straight points across the end of the first and the start of the second quarter.
Nicholls answered another Northwestern State run and cut the lead to 10 at the half before the Lady Demons unleashed another powerful push.
This time, it was a 12-point thrust to start the second half, which helped Northwestern State grab its largest lead, a 22-point advantage with 6:57 to play.
The Lady Demons turned in one of their best defensive quarters of the season, holding Nicholls to two first-quarter points and holding the Colonels without a field goal on 14 tries.
On the offensive side, Northwestern State enjoyed a solid start, scoring the first 19 points of the game thanks to a 3-for-5 start from 3-point range in the first quarter.
Northwestern State remains at home, completing a two-game conference homestand by hosting Sam Houston State at 1 p.m. Saturday. That game is the opener of another SLC doubleheader that also features the NSU and Sam Houston men.