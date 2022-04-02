NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball team’s strong offensive start to Southland Conference play has been powered by a hold-the-rope approach.
The Demons followed that script again Saturday afternoon as all nine starters scored a run in an 11-8 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi that extended NSU’s win streak to four games.
“I thought we played great,” sixth-year head coach Bobby Barbier said. “It’s obvious we had a few poor pitching performances, but I told them after the game, there have been times one or two of those guys have come in and saved us. That’s what good teams do – they pick each other up.”
Five Demons (14-12, 4-1) had two-hit games as Northwestern State reached double figures in runs for the seventh time in the past 14 games.
Seven of those hits came in the third inning as NSU exploded for eight runs, singling Islanders starter Hayden Thomas (4-2) to a slow death.
Cam Sibley drew a leadoff walk and scored on Jake Haze’s RBI double – the Demons’ lone extra-base hit Saturday – before five of the next seven Demons reached with singles. Freshman catcher Bailyn Sorensen had the biggest of those hits – a hard-hit, two-run single through the left side of the infield to extend the NSU lead to 7-1.
Sorensen added an RBI single in the Demons’ three-run sixth inning, giving him a career-high-tying three RBIs.
“When I first came in, I was a little shaky, getting used to the high-level pitching,” Sorensen said. “Now I’m more comfortable in the box, and it’s starting to work out for me. I do the same drills every day to keep my mechanics the same, and when I get my chance, go in there and make it happen.”
Johnathan Harmon (4-2), the reigning Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week, was the recipient of the run support, working seven innings and allowing four runs. Tre Jones posed the biggest issue for Harmon, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, single-handedly keeping the Islanders (15-14, 2-3) in striking distance against Harmon.
Once Harmon exited after seven innings, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi used its patience and a bit of wildness from a pair of Demon relievers to cut the NSU lead to 11-8 in the eighth before Dawson Flowers, the third NSU pitcher of the inning, stranded a pair of runners on base.
Flowers made sure there was no drama in the ninth, tossing a perfect final frame to complete the five-out save, his second of the season.
In addition to all nine Demon starters scoring a run, seven had RBIs, led by Sorensen’s three. Haze (2-for-5) had two RBIs in the eight-run third inning.
He was joined in the two-hit parade by Jeffrey Elkins (2-for-4), Bryce Holmes (2-for-5), Larson Fontenot (2-for-4) and Sorensen (2-for-4).
“It’s really good to see us playing at the level we are now with balanced at-bats,” Barbier said. “(Sorensen) is super talented. He’s a great player for us. It’s hard to play once a week. He has the misfortune of Bo (Willis), who’s swinging the bat really well, playing catcher also. He stuck with it. He hasn’t complained one bit, and he’s done a great job when he’s been in there.”
The series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. start. NSU right-hander Drayton Brown (3-2, 4.02) faces Islander left-hander Jaime Ramirez Jr. (1-0, 5.67).
Northwestern State 11, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 8
AMCC 100 201 040 – 8 8 2
NSU 008 003 00x – 11 13 0
W – Johnathan Harmon (4-2). L – Hayden Thomas (4-2). S – Dawson Flowers (2). 2B – AMCC, Stephen Rivera-Chijin; Tre Jones. NSU, Jake Haze. HR – AMCC, Tre Jones (4). Highlights: AMCC, Rivera-Chijin 2-5, 2B; Jones 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs. NSU, Haze 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jeffrey Elkins 2-4; Bryce Holmes 2-5, RBI; Larson Fontenot 2-4, RBI; Bailyn Sorensen 2-4, 3 RBIs.
Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 15-14, 2-3; Northwestern State 14-12, 4-1.