SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Bayou Classic is in Shreveport and outside of the obvious, head coach Broderick Fobbs says nothing about this game is typical.
"Well, I don't think anything feels the same. I'm going to be very honest... We've lost all of the fanfare, the band and all of the other sideshow things that come with this particular game."
Despite that, Grambling's coming to compete.
"They are keeping score and I've always been taught as a little kid, anytime score's being kept you might as well go after it and try to win in," he explains.
GSU had to suspend football activities in late March and had to cancel two games - Alabama A&M March 27 and Texas Southern April 3 - because of positive Covid tests within the program. That left them with limited numbers for practice last week.
"We were not a full roster," Fobbs says with a laugh. "There were some positions where we were practicing with maybe two starters and then we had to minus the offensive line and practice without the offensive line for about ten minutes to give those guys a rest."
Fobbs hopes to get more players back after another round of testing, but is ready to work with who's available.
"My focus is almost like a pastor: if you got one person out there to do some work, that's one person that can be improving and getting better."
Grambling and Southern are in constant competition especially on the recruiting trail and Fobbs says no matter how different this Classic may seem, the Tigers have plenty at stake.
"First of all the Bayou Classic is everything. It's always been everything for us. Of course every game is everything when you're at Grambling State University, but that particular rivalry, it speaks for itself."
The Tigers and Jaguars are set to face off at Independence Stadium Saturday at 1:30 p.m.