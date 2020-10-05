SHREVEPORT, La. - The 47th Annual Bayou Classic match-up between Grambling State University and Southern University will be play at Independence Stadium.
The football game was postponed earlier this year because of the coronavirus.
The Bayou Classic will be played on April 17.
The annual event is normally play in the Superdome.
The Bayou Classic is the annual extravaganza bringing the fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University together for a celebration of football, family and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.