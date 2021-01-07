Bossier

Bossier's Joseph Manning (2) after an emphatic dunk.

The Bossier Invitational looks a little different this year with a round-robin format instead of the traditional brackets leading to the finals.

That doesn't mean the action is any less exciting.

Day Two scores:

Bossier 62, Calvary 55, Final

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments