Last October, Louisiana tech running back Jaqwis Dancy was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin's lymphoma. After undergoing radiation treatment he was declared cancer free in February, opening the door for his return to the field.
"I feel like I've been gone forever, but stepping back on this field was just amazing."
Just over a month after his final radiation treatment, Dancy made his return to the lineup during the Bulldogs' spring game. It was a moment he dreamed about during those long nights at St. Jude.
"Just about every night I always thought about it. I kept my outlook forward and working to get back every day," Dancy explained.
It didn't take long for the Junction City, Ark. native to get in on the action, finding open space on a first quarter carry.
"Everything went quiet, my eyes got big. I thought I was going to make it, but I've got to get my feet back under me a little more so I can hit the next level. It really felt great and it gave me more passion to play with," Dancy said.
As impressive as his return to the field has been, he's been just as important on the sidelines using his story to inspire his Bulldog teammates.
"Every day when somebody is feeling down, I just tell them different stories of situations to go through. I just make them feel stronger and build themselves back up," Dancy added.
Junior defensive end Deldrick Canty said, "He gives out a lot of energy. I'm going to tell you that. When we look at Jaqwis and see what he's been through, cancer is a big thing. When I look over there, he's still running with the ball. He's not stopping, he's just laughing. Even when I tackle him, he's still laughing."
Now that his battle with cancer has come to an end, Jaqwis thinks about those long nights at St. Jude every time he steps on the field.
"I always think about it. It puts a smile on my face to realize how happy I am."