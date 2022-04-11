SHREVEPORT, La. - While Cincinnati Bengals safety and return specialist Brandon Wilson doesn't play golf, he was happy to be a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes event at East Ridge Country Club, Monday.
"It means a lot to me. I've been involved in FCA in middle school, high school and college. It impacted my life a lot in my walk with Christ. Just being able to go to FCA camps and being at FCA at 7 a.m. and doing those type of things," Wilson says.
It was a bittersweet 2021 for Wilson because while the Bengals made the Super Bowl, he was unable to participate because of injuries and that's only serving as motivation for this coming season.
"Being able to just trust in the Lord and know that I'm going to be better, I'm good with that. Not being able to be a part of the Super Bowl, that sucks. I've been training all my life for it, but now I'm just happy that I was able to be there on the sidelines. Just grateful."
Wilson is teammates with fellow Shreveporter Trent Taylor and he says they reminisce about their past experiences in their home city.
"Yeah, we always talk about the Calvary and Evangel rivalry games," Wilson explains with a smile. "I always tell them (our teammates) how much they used to beat us at Calvary, but he always tells people about how our senior year we (Cavlary) beat them (Evangel), but it's cool just having somebody that used to be a rival now being on the same team with each other.
"He's actually like two lockers down from me, so it's pretty cool just having him there."
Wilson plans to hold his football camp in partnership with Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation at Independence Stadium, June 18.