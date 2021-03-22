SHREVEPORT, La - The Byrd High School Fishing team went into this weekend’s North Louisiana High School Fishing League event on a winning streak after winning the first two tournaments of the year. Unfortunately for them, that streak came to an end.
This weekend’s tournament was held on Caddo Lake and the weigh in at Northwood High School. Caddo is known for big bass in the month of March, but she was stingy on Saturday. Not a single team out of the 101 competing brought in a five fish limit. The Benton high team of Patrick Fullerton and Mauricio Sierro came out on top with 1o-point-71 pounds. They were the first team to weigh in and ironically they didn’t weigh in a single fish in the first two tournaments of the year.
The next stop for the league is Lake Bistineau on April 10.