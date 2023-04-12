RUSTON, La. - As a former soccer player at Benton, Logan Smith is used to kicking a ball, but he’s never done it for a football team - until he started playing at Louisiana Tech.
"It’s been different. It’s been really fun getting to learn new things and trying to push myself to become better, but it’s been a new experience for sure," Smith explained after a Bulldogs' practice.
Smith had an interest in playing football in high school, but his other passion kept him from getting on the gridiron.
"I’d always wanted to give it shot, but I always had soccer, so I didn’t want to push soccer to the side, but since I was done with it, I wanted to give it a try."
Smith got noticed for his kicking prowess thanks to a family friend sending clips to LA Tech special teams and assistant head coach Dan Sharp.
"[He] shot me some video of him doing some field goal stuff, long range field goals, like 50-yard field goals. Looked like he had some pop and got the ball up and he made a couple 50-yard field goals in a row. And I said, 'okay,' it tweaked my interest a little bit," Sharp said.
Kicking a round ball compared to an oval shaped one has been an adjustment for Smith and he continues to hone his craft at Bulldogs spring practice.
"I just want to stay consistent. It’s a new thing for me so a lot of times in the early stages I’ve been hitting it kind of like a soccer ball, so just getting used to that football kick and just staying consistent."
Head coach Sonny Cumbie is aware of what Smith is trying to do as a walk-on and believes he has the ability to contribute to the team in the future.
"Yeah, it’s a pretty neat story and I think coach Sharp, he did a great job of finding Logan and hustling him up and getting him out here and so we’re excited to get him out here," Cumbie said.
"He's been kicking a little bit and we’re kind of getting his legs under him, so to speak, in terms of what we’re doing. So we’re getting to see more and more of him on the field and so I think it’s a great story and we’re excited to have him," he added.
It won’t be a walk in the park for Smith with scholarship players in front of him and learning a new way to kick, but coach Sharp said there’s always a chance something special can develop.
"I had a kid at TCU that was the best soccer player at TCU at that time. The head soccer coach called me and said I got a guy that wants to walk-on and I’m like ‘oh, man, another guy. Alright,'" Sharp said with a wry smile.
"The guy game out and he ended up being the second best field goal kicker I’ve ever had at TCU in my 30-something years of doing this. So I’m always open to some different stuff. You never know what kind of gem you might find out there."
Smith initially enrolled at Harding University in Arkansas to play soccer before transferring to Tech.
He's majoring in Chemistry and says he hopes to become a dentist.