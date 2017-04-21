Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech scored eight unanswered runs but couldn’t overcome an early deficit, dropping a 14-9 decision to UAB on Friday afternoon at J.C. Love Field.
Louisiana Tech was led by Marshall Boggs who tied a career-high with four hits, while also driving in a team-high three runs in the loss. Jordan Washam had a three-hit day atop the Bulldog order, while also scoring two runs, bumping his season total to 46 runs scored, a mark that ranks first in Conference USA and top-10 in the entire nation.
J’Mar Smith came on as a pinch-hitter and registered his first career hit, opening the inning with a double down the left field line. Smith would drive in two runs in the contest.
Brent Diaz was the only other Bulldog to have a multi-hit day, collecting two hits, two runs scored an RBI and a walk.
Louisiana Tech found themselves in a 14-1 hole after a ten spot in the top of the sixth inning from the Blazers. The Bulldogs chipped away though with a seven-run frame of their own in the seventh and a lone run in the ninth.
Dalton Skelton reached base three times with a hit and a pair of walks.
Tyler Follis gave the Bulldogs a chance to stop the bleeding, after Louisiana Tech couldn’t seem to slow dwon the opposition bats. Follis pitched two innings and allowed just one lone hit while striking out three.
Nate Harris will get the start for the Bulldogs tomorrow as Louisiana Tech looks to even the series at 1-1. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN 97.7 and streamed to CUSA.TV.